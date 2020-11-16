NY comptroller: Expanded gambling has pros and cons

ALBANY — With more than $270 million spent annually to promote the lottery and racinos in New York, state leaders should determine if the problem of compulsive gambling is getting enough attention, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said Thursday.

DiNapoli said the sums spent on promoting a slew of lottery games and parlors offering video lottery terminals far outweighs the effort going into treating those with gambling problems.

"State policy makers may wish to consider whether the current levels of resources that are intended to increase gaming activity, and those devoted to mitigating harmful impacts of such activity, strike an appropriate balance," the comptroller said in a report.

The report also took note of the fact that the state Division of the Budget is projecting that pandemic-driven closings of casinos and VLT parlors is projected to drive down gaming revenue by $616 million this year.

Lottery revenues, through the first nine months of this year, totaled $958 million, a decline of $132 million from the same period a year ago, DiNapoli noted.

In the state fiscal year that ended March 30, the state spent $90.8 million to promote the lottery. In the previous fiscal year, the tab for promoting the VLT parlors, commonly called racinos, came to some $170 million.