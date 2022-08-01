NY comptroller has $17.5 billion in lost money waiting to be claimed

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is hoping to reunite New Yorkers with their money.

The comptroller's office has more than 46 million accounts with unclaimed funds totaling $17.5 billion. The funds include money from closed bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, stocks and other sources that have been lost or forgotten.

Staff from the comptroller's office will be at four events this month — the Ulster County Fair (Aug. 2-7), Erie County Fair (Aug. 10-21), Dutchess County Fair (Aug. 23-28) and the New York State Fair (Aug. 24-Sept. 5) — to help individuals search for unclaimed funds and file claims.

DiNapoli said Monday that his office has returned more than $234 million to New Yorkers this year.

"This should motivate everyone to come out and search for money that may be waiting for them to claim," he said. "And you don't have to limit your search to yourself. You can check for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money awaiting them.

"I want to get this money back where it belongs — in the hands of New Yorkers."

To search for unclaimed funds, go to ouf.osc.state.ny.us or call 1-800-221-9311.