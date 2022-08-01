 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW YORK STATE

NY comptroller has $17.5 billion in lost money waiting to be claimed

Election 2022 New York

New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is hoping to reunite New Yorkers with their money. 

The comptroller's office has more than 46 million accounts with unclaimed funds totaling $17.5 billion. The funds include money from closed bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, stocks and other sources that have been lost or forgotten. 

Staff from the comptroller's office will be at four events this month — the Ulster County Fair (Aug. 2-7), Erie County Fair (Aug. 10-21), Dutchess County Fair (Aug. 23-28) and the New York State Fair (Aug. 24-Sept. 5) — to help individuals search for unclaimed funds and file claims. 

DiNapoli said Monday that his office has returned more than $234 million to New Yorkers this year. 

"This should motivate everyone to come out and search for money that may be waiting for them to claim," he said. "And you don't have to limit your search to yourself. You can check for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money awaiting them.

"I want to get this money back where it belongs — in the hands of New Yorkers." 

To search for unclaimed funds, go to ouf.osc.state.ny.us or call 1-800-221-9311. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

