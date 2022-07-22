NY comptroller: Trio stole identities, unclaimed funds from over 100 New Yorkers

Three people are facing federal charges for their roles in a scheme to steal unclaimed funds belonging to more than 100 New Yorkers.

Bakare Doukoure, Lassana Sylla and Sanneh Tunkara were arrested this week and charged with mail fraud and identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. The charges followed investigations by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office and, later, the U.S. Attorney's office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The alleged scheme covered a nearly six-year period from June 2012 to April 2018. Doukoure, Sylla and Tunkara are accused of filing fraudulent claims with the comptroller's Office of Unclaimed Funds. The office receives abandoned funds from banks and other entities, then individuals can submit claims to get their money. To receive their funds, they must provide personal identifying information, according to the comptroller's office.

The investigation found that the Office of Unclaimed Funds issued about 170 checks to roughly 120 payees. The checks were deposited into eight bank accounts controlled by Doukoure or Tunkara. Those bank accounts, officials say, were then used to make purchases from online databases that compile names, dates of birth, addresses and other individual public records.

To carry out the thefts, Doukoure and Tunkara used stolen identities, including fake driver's licenses.

Tunkara was arrested on Tuesday. Doukoure and Sylla surrendered after learning of the warrants for their arrests.

"The defendants unconscionably stole people's identities to submit claims for money that did not belong to them, stealing from those who had unclaimed funds held by the state," DiNapoli said.

Williams added, "As alleged in the complaint, (Doukoure, Tunkara and Sylla) defrauded over 100 unsuspecting New York residents out of money which they were entitled that was held in trust by the New York State Comptroller's Office of Unclaimed Funds. My office and our partners in law enforcement will not stand idly by when wrongdoers target government programs designed to protect the assets of the people of this state."

The trio has been charged with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Additionally, Doukoure, 54, of the Bronx, was charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft, while Tunkara, 38, of the Bronx, was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, the alleged thieves could face long prison sentences — a maximum of 40 years, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. However, a judge will determine the length of the sentences if the defendants are found guilty.