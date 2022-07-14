NY comptroller warns inflation will affect local governments, tax cap set for 2023

Inflation will affect more than just the annual property tax cap, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

For local governments with calendar-based fiscal years, the cap on property tax levy growth will be set at 2% in 2023. The cap, which has been in place since 2012, limits property tax hikes to 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less. Municipalities can override the cap to adopt a larger tax levy increase.

It's the fourth time since 2019 that a 2% cap has been in place for local governments operating on calendar-based fiscal years.

But DiNapoli believes municipalities could be in a tough financial situation in the coming year. The inflation factor calculated by the state comptroller's office was 7.17%, the highest since the tax cap was implemented. Last year, the inflation factor was 2.3%.

Along with the effects of inflation, local governments will get the final payments from the federal American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief bill that was signed in 2021.

DiNapoli said local governments "are facing economic challenges that will likely drive costs higher than expected or planned, making it harder to adhere to the tax cap as they prepare their budgets for 2023."

The tax cap set for next year will apply to all counties, towns and fire districts. There are also 44 cities and 13 villages that use a calendar-based fiscal year.