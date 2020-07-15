NY confirmed COVID-19 deaths top 25,000

With nine COVID-19 deaths in New York on Tuesday, the statewide confirmed death toll topped 25,000 — the most of any state in the U.S.
So far, 25,003 people have died of COVID-19 in New York. That doesn't include presumed deaths due to the virus.
At the peak of the outbreak in New York, nearly 800 people died in one day. It wasn't until late May that daily deaths dropped below 100.
The new deaths, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, occurred in eight counties. There were two deaths reported in Erie County, upstate's largest county. Seven counties — Bronx, Broome, Manhattan, Nassau, Ontario, Queens and Westchester — each reported one new fatality.
While the death toll continues to rise, albeit it at a slower pace than three months ago, there positive indications that New York continues to control the spread of the virus.
Total hospitalizations did inch up, from 820 to 831, but it's far off from the nearly 19,000 hospitalizations during the height of the outbreak. New patient admissions increased by 23, from 71 to 94. But the number of patients in intensive care units dropped by two, from 167 to 165. There are also fewer patients who are intubated — 94, down seven from Monday.
Ninety more people were released from New York hospitals on Tuesday, raising the total number of discharges to 71,782.
There are 831 new COVID-19 cases after 63,598 tests were conducted in New York. The overall positivity rate was 1.3%. Most regions' rate of positive cases has remained steady, but the Capital Region's increased to 2.1% on Tuesday.
Cuomo advised New Yorkers to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands.
"We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough," he said.
