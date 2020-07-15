NY confirmed COVID-19 deaths top 25,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With nine COVID-19 deaths in New York on Tuesday, the statewide confirmed death toll topped 25,000 — the most of any state in the U.S.

So far, 25,003 people have died of COVID-19 in New York. That doesn't include presumed deaths due to the virus.

At the peak of the outbreak in New York, nearly 800 people died in one day. It wasn't until late May that daily deaths dropped below 100.

The new deaths, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, occurred in eight counties. There were two deaths reported in Erie County, upstate's largest county. Seven counties — Bronx, Broome, Manhattan, Nassau, Ontario, Queens and Westchester — each reported one new fatality.

While the death toll continues to rise, albeit it at a slower pace than three months ago, there positive indications that New York continues to control the spread of the virus.

Total hospitalizations did inch up, from 820 to 831, but it's far off from the nearly 19,000 hospitalizations during the height of the outbreak. New patient admissions increased by 23, from 71 to 94. But the number of patients in intensive care units dropped by two, from 167 to 165. There are also fewer patients who are intubated — 94, down seven from Monday.