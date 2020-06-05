NY congressman endorses Francis Conole for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is the first member of New York's congressional delegation to endorse a candidate in the 24th district Democratic primary.

Maloney, a Hudson Valley Democrat, is supporting Francis Conole for Congress. Conole, D-Syracuse, is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

"New York needs to see results, and with President Trump in the White House, there is no margin for error," Maloney said. "The stakes in districts like these are just too high. Born and raised in Syracuse, Francis has seen central New York overcome tough times before, and I know he's the guy we need to do it again."

The endorsement comes a little more than two weeks before the primary and eight days before the start of early voting in the district. Dana Balter, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018, is also in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Maloney, who was elected to Congress in 2012, is a member of three House committees: agriculture, intelligence and transportation and infrastructure. He ran for state attorney general in 2018, but lost in the Democratic primary.