NY Conservative Party chair expects Chris Jacobs to win endorsement

It's not official, but the leader of the state Conservative Party believes U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs will secure the party's endorsement in the 24th Congressional District race.

New York Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar told The Citizen that Jacobs has "the majority of support within the party."

That assessment is based on endorsements made by local Conservative Party groups. While a few party committees in the 14-county district prefer challengers to Jacobs, the Republican congressman has been endorsed by Conservatives in Cayuga, Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties. Kassar added that Conservatives in Monroe and Oswego counties, along with party members in Jefferson and Livingston counties, are supporting the incumbent.

"I think he represents quite well the principles of the district he has been representing," Kassar said.

Because the district is comprised of multiple counties, the local committees make a recommendation to the state party. The state committee considers the recommendation and makes an endorsement. The state party typically endorses candidates backed by the local leaders.

The Conservative Party's endorsement would be significant for Jacobs, who is facing a few challengers for the Republican nomination. Mario Fratto, Andrew McCarthy and John Murtari are vying for the GOP nod. The primary election will be held June 28.

Fratto and McCarthy have been able to pick off some support from the Republican and Conservative parties. Fratto has been endorsed by the Seneca County Republican Committee and the Conservative Party committees in Genesee and Seneca counties. McCarthy won the Wayne County Conservative Party's backing.

But it's Jacobs who has received most of the endorsements. In addition to his support within the Conservative Party, 10 of the 14 county GOP committees have endorsed his campaign.

Jacobs' opponents paint him as not conservative enough for a district that has over 75,000 more active GOP voters than Democrats. They point to his vote to form a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and his support for stripping U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. Fratto and McCarthy are hoping to win the support of former President Donald Trump, who hasn't endorsed in the race. Trump endorsed Jacobs for Congress in 2020.

On the issues, Kassar says Jacobs "has been good with us."

"To me, it's pretty clear that the (Conservative Party) is heading toward a final endorsement of Chris Jacobs," he said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

