NY Conservative Party endorses John Katko for reelection to Congress

The state Conservative Party is once again supporting U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District race.
Katko, R-Camillus, earned the endorsement based on his "demonstrated commitment to fiscal conservatism, the constitutional rights of New Yorkers and to the well-being and security of his constituents," according to a news release.
"John Katko is a fierce defender of the rights and pocketbooks of his constituents, and has well-earned the Conservative Party endorsement," said Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party. "John Katko is a man of principle and a man of common sense and the Conservative Party can ask for nothing more."
With the Conservatives' support, Katko has an important minor party line in his bid for a fourth term in Congress. When he was first elected in 2014 to represent the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, he received 17,768 votes on the Conservative line. He garnered 20,399 votes on the Conservative line in the 2016 election.
In 2018, the Conservative Party line delivered critical votes for Katko. He received 16,972 votes on the Conservative line in a race decided by 13,694 votes. The five-point win two years ago was his closest race in three elections.
Katko is facing a tough reelection campaign in 2020. Democrats have named him as a top target and there are three candidates — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — vying for their party's nomination to challenge him in the general election.
There were rumblings that Katko wouldn't get the Conservative Party endorsement for his third reelection campaign. He faced criticism in conservative circles for some votes, including his support of the Equality Act — a bill that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. He was the lone Republican cosponsor and voted for the bill when it passed the House.
But that vote wasn't enough for Conservative Party committees in the district to pull their support. The party highlighted some of Katko's other positions, including his opposition to the state's bail reform law and another state measure that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.
"Central New Yorkers need John Katko to fight an extreme legislative agenda coming out of today's political left that threatens our very way of life," Onondaga County Conservative Party Chairman Russ Johnson said.
Katko will have the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines in the 24th district race. He received the unanimous support of the Republican committees in the district and announced on Monday that he's been endorsed by the state Independence Party.
In a statement, Katko said he's "honored" to have the Conservative Party's support in his bid for a fourth term.
"In Congress, I've proudly worked to lower taxes, to strengthen our national security and to stand up on the federal level against dangerous NYS bail reforms and far-left policies," Katko said. "With the support of the Conservative Party of New York State, we can continue this important work."
