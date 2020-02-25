NY Conservative Party endorses John Katko for reelection to Congress

The state Conservative Party is once again supporting U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District race.

Katko, R-Camillus, earned the endorsement based on his "demonstrated commitment to fiscal conservatism, the constitutional rights of New Yorkers and to the well-being and security of his constituents," according to a news release.

"John Katko is a fierce defender of the rights and pocketbooks of his constituents, and has well-earned the Conservative Party endorsement," said Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party. "John Katko is a man of principle and a man of common sense and the Conservative Party can ask for nothing more."

With the Conservatives' support, Katko has an important minor party line in his bid for a fourth term in Congress. When he was first elected in 2014 to represent the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, he received 17,768 votes on the Conservative line. He garnered 20,399 votes on the Conservative line in the 2016 election.

In 2018, the Conservative Party line delivered critical votes for Katko. He received 16,972 votes on the Conservative line in a race decided by 13,694 votes. The five-point win two years ago was his closest race in three elections.

