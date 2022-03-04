NY Conservative Party endorses Williams, Auburn-area GOP candidate for Congress

Following the recommendation from local Conservative Party leaders, the state Conservative Party has endorsed Brandon Williams, a Cayuga County Republican, in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Jerry Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party, highlighted Williams' background as a Navy veteran and co-founder of a software company. Williams moved to Cayuga County with his wife, Stephanie, in 2010. They started a farm in Sennett where they grow hazelnut trees to cultivate Burgundy truffles.

"Williams will deploy his experience and traditional values to the service of his constituents in the 22nd Congressional District," Kassar said. "The New York State Conservative Party stands ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure his victory."

Williams, who formally launched his campaign last week, quickly won over Conservative Party leaders in central New York. David Pappert, chairman of the Cayuga County Conservative Party, praised Williams' pro-life and pro-gun positions and his "traditional values." Christopher Kendall, chairman of the Madison County Conservative Party, said the last time he saw a candidate with Williams' potential was Elise Stefanik in 2014. Stefanik, who represents the North Country, is now the No. 3 House Republican leader.

The state party's endorsement is significant because it guarantees Williams will have at least one general election ballot line. He is also vying for the Republican nomination, but there will likely be a primary for that nomination. There are two other Republicans in the race — Tim Ko, of DeWitt, and Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler.

Sigler, who also serves as Tompkins County Republican chair, has been endorsed by some GOP committees in the district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, along with parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. The Cayuga County Republican Committee backed Sigler for the open congressional district.

But with the Conservative Party's endorsement, Williams is in a strong position to convince Republicans that he should be their nominee. While it's possible for the parties to have different candidates on the ballot, the Republican nominee usually has the Conservative line in federal, state and local elections.

"The unanimous Conservative Party endorsement is a badge of honor," Williams said. "Conservatives know the importance of protecting our rights, fiscal responsibility, and honoring life. With this critical endorsement, I intend to unite the Republican and Conservative lines in the 22nd district and to win a decisive race against the Democrats in November."

The Republican primary election is June 28. The GOP nominee will face the winner of the seven-way Democratic primary in November.

The winner of the general election will succeed U.S. Rep. John Katko, who has represented the Syracuse-area congressional district since 2015. Katko announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.