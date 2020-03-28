NY coronavirus cases, deaths rise; Cuomo wants faster COVID-19 testing

"We have to stop operating as individual hospitals," he said. "They have to operate as a system. I need the local officials to do that. Patients can and should be moved among those local hospitals as the need requires."

In other news:

• New York is leading other states in testing, but Cuomo thinks the process could be better.

One problem has been that, in some areas, it can take someone several days to receive their test results. There have been reports in central New York of people waiting up to one week for a test result.

Other countries are developing faster tests, Cuomo noted. The Food and Drug Administration has approved tests that can get results within 15 minutes.

"If the goal is to open the economy as quickly as you can, you're going to need a much faster testing process," Cuomo said.

• Cuomo said that New York may establish its own guidelines for use of personal protective equipment by health care workers.

There have been some concerns relayed by healthcare workers about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for how often to change a gown or mask during a health crisis.