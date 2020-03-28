NY coronavirus cases, deaths rise; Cuomo wants faster COVID-19 testing

The coronavirus death toll and the number of confirmed cases are still on the rise in New York.
According to the tally provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, 728 people have died of COVID-19 in the state and there are 52,318 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. New York accounts for nearly 40% of all deaths and just shy of half of all confirmed cases in the U.S. There have been 2,726 patients discharged after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
The numbers could get worse. Cuomo, citing projections from medical experts, expects that the coronavirus outbreak won't peak in New York for another two to three weeks.
As of 8:50 p.m. Saturday, the Cayuga County Health Department has not released any new information on local cases. It's last update, released Friday afternoon, said there have been four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, with no hospitalizations and no deaths. Two of the four people to test positive have fully recovered and released from mandatory isolation.
Cases in neighboring counties continued to grow. Onondaga County reported a jump of 23 COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 146. Tompkins County is the neighboring county with the next highest total at 45.
Despite the massive challenges ahead, Cuomo noted some encouraging signs. The number of hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions statewide was down Friday. But Cuomo cautioned that it could be an anomaly.
The worst news, he said, is the number of deaths. It was two weeks ago when New York reported its first coronavirus-related deaths. On Monday, the death toll was at 114. Over the last five days, more than 600 people have died due to COVID-19.
Cuomo acknowledged that many of those who died were older or had an underlying health condition. But, he said, that doesn't make it feel any better.
"These are still people who we lost," he continued.
As the outbreak worsens by the day, New York is preparing to open more temporary hospitals to handle a spike in cases. Cuomo announced Saturday that at least three of the temporary sites — South Beach Psychiatric Center on Staten Island, SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and Westchester Square in the Bronx — will be used exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients.
New York received approval from President Donald Trump to open four more temporary hospitals — one in each outer borough of New York City. The sites — Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx — will each have 1,000 beds. The temporary facilities will be set up by the federal government.
With some hospitals nearing capacity, Cuomo is urging regional health networks to collaborate and ensure that one hospital isn't overburdened while others have more resources and space available.
"We have to stop operating as individual hospitals," he said. "They have to operate as a system. I need the local officials to do that. Patients can and should be moved among those local hospitals as the need requires."
In other news:
• New York is leading other states in testing, but Cuomo thinks the process could be better.
One problem has been that, in some areas, it can take someone several days to receive their test results. There have been reports in central New York of people waiting up to one week for a test result.
Other countries are developing faster tests, Cuomo noted. The Food and Drug Administration has approved tests that can get results within 15 minutes.
"If the goal is to open the economy as quickly as you can, you're going to need a much faster testing process," Cuomo said.
• Cuomo said that New York may establish its own guidelines for use of personal protective equipment by health care workers.
There have been some concerns relayed by healthcare workers about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for how often to change a gown or mask during a health crisis.
Dr. Howard Zucker, the state's health commissioner, will review the guidelines. Cuomo said the state will create its own guidelines if they find that the CDC's measures "don't adequately protect the nurses, doctors and health care staff."
• Cuomo is asking pharmacies, especially the large national chain pharmacies, to provide free home delivery of prescriptions during the outbreak.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
