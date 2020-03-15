NY coronavirus cases in 20 counties, NYC; third death reported

After New York announced the first two coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, a third person has died. Cuomo said a 79-year-old New York City woman with multiple underlying health conditions succumbed to COVID-19.

The rising number of cases — the first confirmed New York case was announced two weeks ago — can be attributed to an increase in testing. Cuomo said 5,272 people have been tested, with 442 tests conducted since Saturday night.

Before expanding testing with the help of other labs across New York and private labs, Cuomo said the state processed up to 200 tests a day.

"New York is the state that has the most number of cases," Cuomo said. "Again, you would have to correlate that to how many tests the other states are doing, because the more tests they're doing, the more cases they will find."

Military help?