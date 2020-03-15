NY coronavirus cases in 20 counties, NYC; third death reported

There are confirmed coronavirus cases in 20 counties and New York City as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that at least 729 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported statewide. The highest number of cases is in New York City, where 329 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Westchester County has 196 cases. On Long Island, Nassau County is up to 98 cases and Suffolk County has 47 people with the virus.
Three counties reported their first cases of the coronavirus. Greene and Putnam counties each have a pair of cases. Montgomery County has one COVID-19 case.
Hospitalizations are up to 137, with 65 patients in intensive care units and 46 who are on ventilators.
After New York announced the first two coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, a third person has died. Cuomo said a 79-year-old New York City woman with multiple underlying health conditions succumbed to COVID-19.
The rising number of cases — the first confirmed New York case was announced two weeks ago — can be attributed to an increase in testing. Cuomo said 5,272 people have been tested, with 442 tests conducted since Saturday night.
Before expanding testing with the help of other labs across New York and private labs, Cuomo said the state processed up to 200 tests a day.
"New York is the state that has the most number of cases," Cuomo said. "Again, you would have to correlate that to how many tests the other states are doing, because the more tests they're doing, the more cases they will find."
Military help?
Cuomo wrote an op-ed in the New York Times urging President Donald Trump to have the military assist states add temporary hospital capacity. He reiterated that stance during a press conference Sunday.
In addressing the need to "flatten the curve" — a reference to the strain hospitals face if there is an influx of patients — Cuomo said the state has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. Most of the ICU beds — 80% — are already occupied.
Cuomo wants Trump to mobilize the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to retrofit state buildings, including State University of New York dormitories, and create temporary hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.
"I know it's a dramatic action. It may be an unprecedented action," Cuomo said. "This is a dramatic time and unprecedented time."
Business closures
As health experts continue to discourage mass gatherings, Cuomo is asking businesses to "aggressively consider" closing as the coronavirus continues to spread.
For now, businesses have the option of shutting down during the pandemic. But Cuomo didn't rule out taking action to mandate the closures.
Schools
Downstate New York schools will close for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Cuomo had discussions with leaders in New York City, Westchester County and on Long Island about school closures. It was announced Sunday that schools in the city will be closed until April 20. Schools in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester will be closed for at least two weeks.
