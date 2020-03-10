NY coronavirus cases rise again, state focuses on 'cluster' in New Rochelle

There are more novel coronavirus cases in New York as the state prepares to address what Gov. Andrew Cuomo described as a "cluster" in New Rochelle, where there are dozens of people who have tested positive for the illness.

As of Tuesday, New York has 173 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The number of cases in Westchester County is up to 108, an increase of 10 in the last 24 hours.

New York City has 36 confirmed cases, with 17 positive tests since Monday. Three people in upstate — two in Saratoga County, one in Ulster County — have tested positive for the virus.

After one day as the state with the most coronavirus cases, New York now ranks second in the country. Washington has 179 confirmed cases and 22 deaths. No deaths have been reported in New York.

The number of U.S. cases is up to 760. Twenty-six people have died after contracting the virus.

The prevalence of the virus in Westchester County is a concern for Cuomo and state officials. The county accounts for 14% of all cases in the U.S.

Nearly all of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are in New Rochelle, which Cuomo described as "the largest cluster in the U.S."