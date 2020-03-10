NY coronavirus cases rise again, state focuses on 'cluster' in New Rochelle

There are more novel coronavirus cases in New York as the state prepares to address what Gov. Andrew Cuomo described as a "cluster" in New Rochelle, where there are dozens of people who have tested positive for the illness.
As of Tuesday, New York has 173 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The number of cases in Westchester County is up to 108, an increase of 10 in the last 24 hours.
New York City has 36 confirmed cases, with 17 positive tests since Monday. Three people in upstate — two in Saratoga County, one in Ulster County — have tested positive for the virus.
After one day as the state with the most coronavirus cases, New York now ranks second in the country. Washington has 179 confirmed cases and 22 deaths. No deaths have been reported in New York.
The number of U.S. cases is up to 760. Twenty-six people have died after contracting the virus.
The prevalence of the virus in Westchester County is a concern for Cuomo and state officials. The county accounts for 14% of all cases in the U.S.
Nearly all of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are in New Rochelle, which Cuomo described as "the largest cluster in the U.S."
"It is a significant issue for us," he said.
Beginning Thursday, a one-mile containment area will be in place for New Rochelle. The containment zone will remain in effect through March 25.
According to Cuomo, large public facilities — religious buildings and schools — within the containment area will be closed for two weeks. Cleaning crews will be deployed to schools to disinfect the structures.
Northwell Health will establish a satellite facility in New Rochelle to process COVID-19 tests. The New York National Guard will deliver food to homes and assist with cleaning public facilities.
You have free articles remaining.
The containment area was recommended by state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. Cuomo accepted Zucker's recommendation.
"This is the single greatest public health challenge we have in the state right now," Cuomo said.
Worldwide statistics
Cuomo highlighted figures from the Johns Hopkins University daily COVID-19 tracker. As of Tuesday, there were 114,595 confirmed cases and 4,028 deaths worldwide.
There has been a large concentration of cases in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Revenue projections
Cuomo asked Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to provide an update on the state's revenue projections due to the effects of coronavirus.
There have been large stock market drops after coronavirus emerged as a major public health issue. The stock market on Monday had its worst day since 2008. Stocks began to rebound Tuesday.
In a letter to DiNapoli, Cuomo asked the comptroller to conduct a risk analysis of the revenue projections.
Hand sanitizer update
New York received national attention after Cuomo announced the state made its own hand sanitizer for distribution to government agencies, organizations and affected communities. The hand sanitizer is being produced by inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Washington County.
Cuomo on Tuesday clarified that the state is not profiting from the hand sanitizer. It is not for sale, he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.