NY coronavirus cases surge, five more die; state eyes increased hospital capacity

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching 1,000 in New York as testing continues to increase across the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 950 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 221 new cases in the last 24 hours. Onondaga County is among the three counties that reported their first confirmed cases.

Seven people — five in New York City, one in Rockland County and one in Suffolk County — have died after contracting the coronavirus. There are 158 people who have been hospitalized. Sixteen people have been released from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

While the virus is spreading, the recent spike in confirmed cases is largely due to expanded testing that's identifying people who have COVID-19. Through March 15, the state and private labs have processed 7,026 tests for the coronavirus. On Sunday, there were 1,692 tests for the virus.

"These cases are more an example of how many tests you're doing and who you're testing rather than a raw number of cases in that area," Cuomo said.