NY coronavirus cases top 10K, Cuomo IDs temporary hospital sites

With more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed that four sites have been identified to serve as temporary hospitals — facilities that will allow the state to expand the number of available hospital beds.

As of Saturday, there are 10,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, roughly 9,000 more than Washington and California — the states with the second- and third-highest number of positive tests.

"Does that mean that we have ten times the number of cases as California or Washington? Or does that mean we're doing more tests than California or Washington?" Cuomo said at a press briefing in Albany. "The truth is somewhere in the middle, and nobody can tell you."

New York is processing more samples than any other state and, according to Cuomo, more per-capita than China or South Korea. Since March 1, the state has tested 45,437 people for the novel coronavirus. That's nearly the same number of people tested in California and Washington combined.

The hospitalization rate, which is now 15%, has declined since Friday. There are 1,603 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus