NY coronavirus cases top 10K, Cuomo IDs temporary hospital sites

With more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed that four sites have been identified to serve as temporary hospitals — facilities that will allow the state to expand the number of available hospital beds.
As of Saturday, there are 10,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, roughly 9,000 more than Washington and California — the states with the second- and third-highest number of positive tests.
"Does that mean that we have ten times the number of cases as California or Washington? Or does that mean we're doing more tests than California or Washington?" Cuomo said at a press briefing in Albany. "The truth is somewhere in the middle, and nobody can tell you."
New York is processing more samples than any other state and, according to Cuomo, more per-capita than China or South Korea. Since March 1, the state has tested 45,437 people for the novel coronavirus. That's nearly the same number of people tested in California and Washington combined.
The hospitalization rate, which is now 15%, has declined since Friday. There are 1,603 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus
While the rate declined, there remains concern about the strain on New York hospitals. As the coronavirus continues to spread and more people require hospitalization, additional capacity will be needed to care for those patients.
The state has approximately 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. Cuomo has been looking for ways to expand that capacity — the state Department of Health has waived regulations to allow hospitals to add more beds — and the federal government is assisting in that effort.
On Saturday, Cuomo announced that four sites recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could be used as temporary hospitals: Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan, SUNY Stony Brook in Suffolk County, SUNY Old Westbury in Nassau County and the Westchester Convention Center.
Cuomo is also asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up a field hospital at the Javits Center.
The four sites are in downstate because that's the region of the state most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New York City has more than 6,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Long Island has nearly 800 people who have tested positive for the virus.
"That would give us a regional distribution and a real capacity if we can get them up quickly enough and then increasing supplies which is one of the most critical activities," Cuomo said.
In other news:
• After Cuomo's call on Friday, more personal protective equipment will be distributed to hospitals. Cuomo said the state has found 2 million N95 respirators, 1 million of which will be sent to New York City hospitals.
Apparel manufacturers in New York are temporarily converting their options to manufacture more masks and other protective equipment, according to Cuomo.
The state is in the process of gathering an additional 6,000 ventilators for use in New York hospitals. There are health facilities in different parts of the state that have ventilators that weren't in use. Cuomo is looking to purchase more to ensure the equipment is in place if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.
"We are literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies," Cuomo said.
• Following President Donald Trump's approval of the state's major disaster declaration request, Cuomo is now asking for the federal government to waive the 25% cost-share mandate.
With a major disaster declaration, the federal government — the Federal Emergency Management Agency, specifically — covers 75% of the costs. Cuomo is requesting approval for FEMA to pay 100% of the costs.
