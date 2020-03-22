NY coronavirus death toll rises, Cuomo asks Trump to nationalize medical supply chain

More than 100 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus in New York, according to the latest figures provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The death toll in the state is up to 114. Until Sunday, Washington was the state with the most coronavirus-related deaths. But more New Yorkers have died as the number of confirmed cases continues to surge in the state.
"That is a sobering, sad and really distressing fact that should give everyone pause," Cuomo said at his briefing Sunday.
Most of those who died — 70%, according to Cuomo — were at least 70 years old. A majority of those patients had underlying health conditions.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is up to 15,168, with 4,812 new cases since Saturday. More than 90% of the cases are in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties.
Since March 1, 61,401 people have been tested for COVID-19. New York set a single-day high with 15,915 tests on Saturday. Cuomo described the increased testing as a "positive accomplishment."
With the number of confirmed cases and deaths on the rise, Cuomo is asking the federal government to play a larger role in the response. Specifically, he requested the nationalization of medical supply acquisition.
New York is competing against other states to buy personal protective equipment — gloves, gowns and masks — that is in short supply. Cuomo noted that New York is purchasing masks for $7 that usually cost 85 cents.
The state also needs to buy 30,000 ventilators, according to Cuomo. Ventilators range in price from $16,000 to $40,000.
President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act, which can used to force companies to manufacture certain supplies. But Trump has yet to use his authority under that law to mandate the production of medical equipment.
"If I had the power, I would do it in New York state," Cuomo said, adding that it would help states avoid price gouging and competition for supplies.
In other news:
• Cuomo came out in support of federal funding for businesses, individuals and state governments. However, he doesn't believe there should be an even distribution and that members of Congress should get money for pet projects in their districts or states. He wants the funding to go to the areas, like New York, most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
"New York state has 15 times more cases than any other state right now," he said. "Fund the states. Fund the places that need it."
• The Food and Drug Administration is sending doses of azithromycin, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for New York to conduct clinical trials. Azithromycin is an antibiotic. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are used to treat malaria.
A small study found that a combination of the antibiotic and anti-malaria drugs could be effective in treating the coronavirus. However, health experts explain that it's difficult to determine the drugs' effectiveness because of a lack of clinical trials.
Cuomo is hopeful that the drugs can help New Yorkers who are seriously ill.
"There is a good basis to believe that it could work," he said.
• Cuomo is asking New York City to submit a density reduction plan after he observed gatherings in parks during a visit to the city Saturday.
He had conversations with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Johnson, speaker of the New York City Council, about the need to reduce density to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He wants the city to develop a plan within the next 24 hours.
