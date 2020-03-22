NY coronavirus death toll rises, Cuomo asks Trump to nationalize medical supply chain

More than 100 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus in New York, according to the latest figures provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The death toll in the state is up to 114. Until Sunday, Washington was the state with the most coronavirus-related deaths. But more New Yorkers have died as the number of confirmed cases continues to surge in the state.

"That is a sobering, sad and really distressing fact that should give everyone pause," Cuomo said at his briefing Sunday.

Most of those who died — 70%, according to Cuomo — were at least 70 years old. A majority of those patients had underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is up to 15,168, with 4,812 new cases since Saturday. More than 90% of the cases are in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties.

Since March 1, 61,401 people have been tested for COVID-19. New York set a single-day high with 15,915 tests on Saturday. Cuomo described the increased testing as a "positive accomplishment."

With the number of confirmed cases and deaths on the rise, Cuomo is asking the federal government to play a larger role in the response. Specifically, he requested the nationalization of medical supply acquisition.