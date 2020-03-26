NY coronavirus death toll rises 100 in one day

The coronavirus death toll in New York jumped by 100 in a 24-hour period as the state deals with a public health crisis that's overwhelming hospitals, especially in the New York City area.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths increased to 385, according to the latest figures provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York accounts for more than one-third of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

So far, 1,050 people have died in the U.S. after contracting the coronavirus.

With 5,327 people hospitalized in New York, 1,290 of which are in intensive care units, Cuomo expects the death toll to rise. Many of the patients in ICUs are on ventilators due to their condition.

For a patient without COVID-19 who needs a ventilator, they are usually on the machines for three to four days. COVID-19 patients that need ventilators to breathe are on them for 11 to 21 days.

"The longer you are on a ventilator, the more probability of a bad outcome," said Cuomo, who added later that he expects the number of deaths to rise because there are more people on ventilators.