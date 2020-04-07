NY coronavirus deaths: Most are men. Many have underlying health problems.

Geographically, downstate New York is the hardest-hit area. The five New York City boroughs and five downstate counties have reported the most deaths in the state. Brooklyn and Queens each have more than 1,000 deaths. In the Bronx and Manhattan, 816 and 750 people died after contracting COVID-19.

On Long Island, 886 people — 620 in Nassau County and 266 in Suffolk County — have died.

There are some areas of upstate New York reporting a growing number of deaths. The death toll in Erie County, upstate's largest county, is up to 36. There have been 26 deaths in Monroe County and nine in Albany County.

Other data has been encouraging as state officials track the spread of the virus. The three-day hospitalization rate declined and there have been drops in daily intensive care unit admissions and intubations.

As hospitalizations drop, the number of patients discharged is on the rise. For seven consecutive days, the number of daily discharges has been at least 1,000.