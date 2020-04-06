NY coronavirus drug trial 'promising,' Cuomo says

Studies in China and France found the drugs could be effective in treating hospitalized patients with mild symptoms. A separate French study found there was "no evidence" of a clinical benefit.

But each of the studies focused on a small sample. To determine whether the drug would be effective, clinical trials are necessary.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that "definitive studies" are needed to determine whether the drugs are effective and safe. One of the concerns with hydroxychloroquine is that people with certain underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, could be at risk of serious complications if they take the drug.

Fauci told CBS that the data available so far has been "at best suggestive."

"There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there's no effect," he said.

While the drug trials continue, scientists are working on a COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci projects that a vaccine could be available in 12 to 18 months.

