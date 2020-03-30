NY correction officers union president tests positive for coronavirus

The head of the union representing correction officers at New York prisons has tested positive for the coronavirus.

New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers said Monday that he has been self-quarantining at his home for several days. He called on the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees the state's 52 correctional facilities, to allow employees to use personal protective equipment, including N95 respirator masks and gloves.

Powers revealed in a statement that there are 56 correction officers and sergeants who have tested positive for COVID-19, including an officer who is hospitalized and on a ventilator. He also said that "hundreds" of DOCCS employees are quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.

NYSCOPBA also has members who work for the Office of Mental Health and the Office of People With Developmental Disabilities. Six employees within those agencies have tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 workers are quarantined.

"We can be assured that the total of positive cases will increase," Powers said. "The numbers underscore the fact that our state facilities are on the cusp of a wide outbreak. This concern must be taken seriously, and certain measures must be put in place immediately to protect staff."