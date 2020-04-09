NY correction officers' union: State delaying pay raises

The state is deferring pay raises for many public employees, including members of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association — the union representing correction officers who work in state prisons.
NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said in a statement Wednesday that the decision to delay the pay hikes is "yet another slap in the face" to the officers and security personnel working in state prisons and mental health facilities, some of whom have contracted the coronavirus.
"Our members are working day and night and are subject to some of the most dangerous conditions in the state," Powers said. "With hundreds of our members testing positive for COVID-19 and hundreds more quarantined, the risks are real."
According to public statements, the Governor's Office of Employee Relations notified some public employee unions that pay raises would be deferred. Reports indicate the pay raises will be delayed for 90 days.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that the state is facing a $10 to $15 billion budget deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state budget was finalized last week. Cuomo has asked the federal government for more assistance to close the budget gap during the state's fiscal year, which began April 1 and ends March 31, 2021.
"The New York state workforce is dedicated, hardworking and puts the public first every day — no more so than in the midst of the ongoing public health crisis," said Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the state Division of Budget. "The state is facing the unfortunate reality of $10 billion to $15 billion in lost revenue due to the COVID-19 driven economic downturn, and has received no help from the federal government to offset this loss even as Washington enacted a $2 trillion bailout.
"Given this uncertainty, we are delaying pay raises for state workers scheduled to go into effect this month by 90 days, at which point we will reassess the status of state finances and whether they can be implemented."
NYSCOPBA has disagreed with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That frustration was highlighted in Powers' statement when he mentioned the state denied members personal protective equipment.
DOCCS initially stated that masks could not be worn "unless medically necessary for the job and area" where officers work. The agency also referred to guidance from federal and state health officials regarding the use of masks.
Those recommendations have changed, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying that people should wear a face covering in public. DOCCS reversed its position and said last week that it would allow officers to wear masks and personal protective equipment.
While the state has closed non-essential businesses due to the pandemic, DOCCS officers are considered essential employees. Earlier this week, the agency confirmed that 319 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Hundreds more have been quarantined due to possible to the virus, according to Powers.
"It's time for the governor and the state to step up and rightfully compensate our members," Powers said.
