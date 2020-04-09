NY correction officers' union: State delaying pay raises

"The New York state workforce is dedicated, hardworking and puts the public first every day — no more so than in the midst of the ongoing public health crisis," said Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the state Division of Budget. "The state is facing the unfortunate reality of $10 billion to $15 billion in lost revenue due to the COVID-19 driven economic downturn, and has received no help from the federal government to offset this loss even as Washington enacted a $2 trillion bailout.

"Given this uncertainty, we are delaying pay raises for state workers scheduled to go into effect this month by 90 days, at which point we will reassess the status of state finances and whether they can be implemented."

NYSCOPBA has disagreed with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision on its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That frustration was highlighted in Powers' statement when he mentioned the state denied members personal protective equipment.

DOCCS initially stated that masks could not be worn "unless medically necessary for the job and area" where officers work. The agency also referred to guidance from federal and state health officials regarding the use of masks.