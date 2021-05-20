NY correction officers union: State should study violence before closing prisons

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite a declining incarcerated population, assaults on staff have increased over the past decade. Within the last five years, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported that assaults on staff increased from 759 in 2016 to 1,047 in 2020.

Powers urged the Cuomo administration to hold off on any more prison closures until the state Legislature passes a bill that would establish a commission to study violence in prisons. The commission would develop recommendations for addressing the increasing violence in correctional facilities.

"Closing prisons bring these dangerous individuals into tighter, more confined spaces and will bring more danger and violence to our daily lives," Powers said.

NYSCOPBA leaders highlighted other concerns related to prison closures. Mark DeBurgomaster, the union's western region vice president, questioned the need to close prisons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If facilities close, workers would be transferred and incarcerated individuals would be moved to other facilities. If incarcerated people have COVID-19, the union's leadership is worried that the virus could spread in prisons.