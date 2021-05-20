NY correction officers union: State should study violence before closing prisons

The union representing New York correctional officers wants the state to study prison violence before it closes more facilities.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has the authority to expedite the closure of more state prisons in the 2021-22 fiscal year. That power was granted in the state budget, which allows him to close correctional facilities as long as he gives legislative leaders at least 90 days' notice.
The notice to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must include the list of prisons Cuomo will close, how many incarcerated individuals will be affected and the number of employees at the correctional facilities.
Cuomo has closed 19 prisons since 2011, his first year in office. He closed two prisons in 2019 and three more in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
But the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association thinks the next round of prison closures should be delayed. The union's leadership held a press conference outside the shuttered Oneida Correctional Facility on Wednesday.
NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said that while the state touts the savings of the closures, shutting down prisons affects the safety of the union's membership.
Despite a declining incarcerated population, assaults on staff have increased over the past decade. Within the last five years, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported that assaults on staff increased from 759 in 2016 to 1,047 in 2020.
Powers urged the Cuomo administration to hold off on any more prison closures until the state Legislature passes a bill that would establish a commission to study violence in prisons. The commission would develop recommendations for addressing the increasing violence in correctional facilities.
"Closing prisons bring these dangerous individuals into tighter, more confined spaces and will bring more danger and violence to our daily lives," Powers said.
NYSCOPBA leaders highlighted other concerns related to prison closures. Mark DeBurgomaster, the union's western region vice president, questioned the need to close prisons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If facilities close, workers would be transferred and incarcerated individuals would be moved to other facilities. If incarcerated people have COVID-19, the union's leadership is worried that the virus could spread in prisons.
"People are still contracting the virus. People are still dying from it," DeBurgomaster said. "Until the pandemic is declared over, we think closing more facilities, eliminating more available space, is misguided and dangerous."
There isn't a timetable for when the Cuomo administration will announce the next round of prison closures. The state budget allows him to expedite the closure of state prisons in the current fiscal year, which runs through March 2022.
NYSCOPBA has been pushing for action on violence in state prisons. The union on May 11 announced a federal lawsuit challenging a new state law that restricts the use of solitary confinement in correctional facilities. Powers said at a press conference last week that the new law "forgives violence" and would be "a simple slap on the wrist for a violent offense."
