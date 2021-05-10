NY correctional officers union leaders visit Auburn, announce lawsuit against state

AUBURN — Citing the potential for more violence in prisons, the union representing New York correctional officers is suing to stop the implementation of a solitary confinement reform law Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed in April.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association filed the lawsuit in federal court on Monday. While the main focus is on stopping the changes to solitary confinement protocols, the union is also accusing the defendants, including Cuomo and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, of civil rights violations. Those allegations stem from injuries sustained by individual plaintiffs — correctional officers who were attacked while working in prisons.
NYSCOPBA has long criticized state leaders for not doing enough to address violence in prisons. According to DOCCS, inmate assaults on staff have increased each of the last four years. There were 799 reported assaults on staff in 2017. Last year, there were 1,047.
But the union's frustration reached a new level when the state Legislature passed and Cuomo signed the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act. The main provision of the law, which won't take effect until April 2022, is that incarcerated individuals can't be placed in segregated confinement for more than 15 days.
NYSCOPBA leaders, who held a press conference near Auburn Correctional Facility after filing the lawsuit on Monday, said elected officials have failed their members.
"Their latest failure comes in the form of HALT, a law that is based on a complete fabrication, concocted by advocacy groups and passed by a state Legislature who the majority have zero regard for the lives and wellbeing of our members," said Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA's western region vice president.
Jerome Wright, a statewide organizer with the #HALTsolitary Campaign, said assaults on incarcerated individuals or staff are "unacceptable." But he said the question is "how does the state prevent and reduce violence" in prisons.
"Simply put, solitary confinement is torture," Wright continued. "It's not only harmful and deadly itself, but also leads to violence as people deteriorate.
"The HALT Solitary Confinement Act will protect people from the terrible harms of long-term solitary, including severe psychosis and suicide, while still allowing (DOCCS) to separate people for extended periods of time in secure environments with therapeutic programming proven to actually address dangerous behaviors."
For NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers, his main concern is what he views as a deteriorating situation in prisons. Even as the prison population declines, there are more assaults on staff and inmates in state correctional facilities.
The state, Powers said, has "turned its back on the brave men and women of NYSCOPBA." He accused DOCCS and state legislators of siding with the criminals and enacting policies that "cater to individuals who can't conform to the rules of society."
A DOCCS spokesperson didn't comment on the lawsuit, but noted that the department has a zero-tolerance policy for "violence in our facilities and pursues both disciplinary charges and criminal prosecution for any assault." They added that a new felony conviction would lead to a consecutive prison sentence.
The department is working on a plan to implement the solitary confinement reform law, which the spokesperson added "still provides for segregated housing for acts of violence against officers and other incarcerated persons."
But to NYSCOPBA, the solitary confinement reform law is the latest in a series of policies the union's leadership believes has contributed to violence in prisons. Powers claimed it would cost "tens of millions of dollars" to implement the new law, which would apply to a small number of inmates who face disciplinary action.
"In essence, HALT forgives violence," Powers said. "A simple slap on the wrist for a violent offense. The predators that lurk in our prison system basically now have a free pass to prey on whoever they want, consequence-free. Cater to the criminal and the violence spikes."
