NY correctional officers union leaders visit Auburn, announce lawsuit against state

"Their latest failure comes in the form of HALT, a law that is based on a complete fabrication, concocted by advocacy groups and passed by a state Legislature who the majority have zero regard for the lives and wellbeing of our members," said Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA's western region vice president.

Jerome Wright, a statewide organizer with the #HALTsolitary Campaign, said assaults on incarcerated individuals or staff are "unacceptable." But he said the question is "how does the state prevent and reduce violence" in prisons.

"Simply put, solitary confinement is torture," Wright continued. "It's not only harmful and deadly itself, but also leads to violence as people deteriorate.

"The HALT Solitary Confinement Act will protect people from the terrible harms of long-term solitary, including severe psychosis and suicide, while still allowing (DOCCS) to separate people for extended periods of time in secure environments with therapeutic programming proven to actually address dangerous behaviors."

For NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers, his main concern is what he views as a deteriorating situation in prisons. Even as the prison population declines, there are more assaults on staff and inmates in state correctional facilities.