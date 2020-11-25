NY correctional officers union urges state to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prisons

The union representing New York's correctional officers wants the state to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

Michael Powers, the president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to suspend visitation and non-essential inmate movement. For incarcerated individuals in prison dormitory settings, he requested that they be placed in every other cubical.

There has been an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in prisons. An outbreak at Elmira Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in the Southern Tier, resulted in 605 positive cases — the most in the DOCCS system. At Greene Correctional Facility, there have been 160 confirmed cases.

The two state prisons in Cayuga County have largely avoided major outbreaks among their incarcerated populations. Auburn Correctional Facility has one positive case out of 1,035 inmates. Cayuga Correctional Facility had 44 cases in October and reported four more this month.

According to DOCCS, there have been 1,737 incarcerated individuals who have tested positive for the virus since March. As of Tuesday, there were 116 active cases.