A union representing New York state corrections officers is renewing its call for the repeal of a solitary confinement reform law after prison violence rose by 33% in the year since it took effect.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association is urging state legislators to repeal the Human Alternatives for Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, known as HALT. One of the main provisions of the law, which was implemented on April 1, 2022, prohibits incarcerated individuals from being held in segregated confinement for more than 15 consecutive days.

Certain special populations, including younger (ages 21 and under) and older (ages 55 and over) inmates, cannot be moved to special housing units.

NYSCOPBA criticized HALT before its enactment in 2021 and filed a federal lawsuit challenging the solitary confinement reform measure. A judge dismissed the legal challenge last year.

On the eve of HALT taking effect last year, NYSCOPBA made a last-minute plea asking state officials to pause the implementation of the law. The union's leadership feared that there would be an increase in prison violence.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported record numbers of assaults on incarcerated individuals and staff in 2022. There were 1,489 assaults on staff and 1,486 assaults on inmates, according to the agency.

Since HALT's implementation in April 2022, there have been 3,113 assaults in state prisons, up from 2,375 in the previous 12-month period — a 33% increase.

DOCCS defines an assault as "any attack by an incarcerated individual." This includes throwing objects at another incarcerated individual or staff member.

"It's unfathomable that the New York State Legislature refuses to acknowledge what is clear to those of us who live and work in our prisons," NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said. "The HALT Act has made the prison environment extremely dangerous for both staff and the incarcerated community alike."

As NYSCOPBA blames HALT for the rise in prison violence, a lawsuit has been filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union and Prisoners' Legal Services of New York accusing the state of not following the 1-year-old law.

The latest data released by DOCCS shows that while most incarcerated individuals were placed in special housing units for no more than 15 consecutive days in February, 90 inmates were held in those units for more than a 15-day period. Three incarcerated individuals were placed in segregated confinement for more than 30 days, according to the report.