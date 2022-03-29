NY corrections officers union to state: Halt HALT

A union representing corrections officers is asking the state to pause implementation of a new solitary confinement reform law.

The Human Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, referred to as HALT, would limit the use of segregated confinement for up to 15 days and ban certain groups, including younger incarcerated individuals, seniors, people with disabilities and pregnant women, from being placed in solitary cells.

The law also mandates other changes, such as the use of residential rehabilitation units and other alternatives to solitary confinement.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents corrections officers in state prisons, has been critical of the new law. Last year, not long after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed HALT, the union filed a federal lawsuit to overturn the law. The lawsuit is pending, according to the union.

NYSCOPBA argues that HALT will increase prison violence when it's already at an all-time high. There were 1,173 assaults on prison staff in 2021, a record. As of March 1, there have been 185 assaults on staff and 191 assaults on incarcerated individuals in state prisons.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between the reduction of disciplinary procedures within our facilities and the rise in prison violence," NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said. "HALT, which hinders the ability to separate vicious predators from the general prison population for more than 15 days, if at all, will only exacerbate the issue."

One concern for NYSCOPBA is that not only did the number of attacks increase, but the violence was "more egregious." One of the examples highlighted by the union is an attack on an Auburn Correctional Facility officer in August. An incarcerated individual used a metal object to slash the officer from his mouth to his ear.

There have been attempts to address the surge in violence. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision launched a prison violence task force. NYSCOPBA is involved in that effort, but the union notes that "none of the security measures discussed pertain to HALT."

NYSCOPBA is also pushing legislation that would require a study to be conducted on violence in state prisons. The bill has been introduced in the state Legislature, but hasn't advanced.

"The reality is, in order to achieve a better rehabilitation model, you must first address the violence," Powers said. "It simply cannot be ignored or else you will continue to see chaos and an unhealthy environment for everyone who resides inside a prison facility."

