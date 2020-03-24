NY could lose $1B in economic activity if casinos remain closed due to COVID-19

American Gaming Association estimates found that more than $1 billion in economic activity will be lost if New York casinos remain closed for two months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The projections were included in a report compiled by the industry group highlighting the effect of COVID-19 on the casino industry. Nationwide, 95% of commercial casinos and 82% of tribal casinos have temporarily shut down operations. If the casinos are closed for a two-month period, $43.5 billion in economic activity will be lost.
In New York, 24 casinos — including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County and the Oneida Nation's three casinos in Oneida and Madison counties — are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order last week that mandated the closure of the state's commercial casinos. The Oneidas' facilities and other tribal casinos also closed.
American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller detailed the far-reaching effects of the casino closures. Gaming technology companies and small businesses that benefit from the casino industry will be affected.
According to the group, casinos help small businesses generate $52 billion in annual revenue. Half the jobs supported by the industry are at local restaurants and shops, which could be hurt if the casinos are closed for several weeks.
Casino employees are most affected by the closures. There are approximately 622,000 employees at casinos across the U.S. If casinos are closed for an extended period, nearly $74 billion in total annual wages are at risk.
Miller is urging the federal government to "act swiftly and comprehensively" to allow casinos to resume operations. Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump's administration are negotiating an economic stimulus bill to help businesses and workers hurt by the slowdown.
"Gaming is an economic engine, employing millions of local residents, generating community investment through vital tax revenue and supporting small businesses in communities all across the country," he said.
