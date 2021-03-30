NY county executives to state: Allow smaller ballparks to open at 50% capacity

"The fact is that smaller independent minor league teams cannot survive," Bellone said. "They do not have television contracts. They cannot survive at that level."

There are similar concerns in Dutchess County, which is home to the Hudson Valley Renegades, the New York Yankees' new Single-A affiliate. Molinaro believes that the 20% cap imposed by the state is not sustainable for the Renegades and other minor league teams.

The Renegades' ballpark, Dutchess Stadium, has 4,500 seats. If the state's 20% capacity limit stands, there would be 900 fans allowed for home games.

"This is an opportunity for us to really do something very special and very important for our communities, for our economy and these teams," Molinaro said. He supports increasing capacity from 20 to 50%, and establishing other health measures for fans to attend games.

"We can be safe, but we can be successful at the same time," he added.

Garnar, like his colleagues, supports raising ballpark capacity to 50%. However, he also thinks local governments are best positioned to determine how many fans should be allowed at games. He wants the state to allow for more local control so that local governments, along with the baseball teams, can determine the appropriate capacity for ballparks.