NY county leaders warn of massive cuts, layoffs if feds don't deliver COVID-19 aid

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly called on Congress to provide aid to state and local governments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is the chair of the National Governors Association, to request $500 billion in state and local government assistance.

In their joint statement, Cuomo and Hogan explained that there has been "no unrestricted federal support" in the four previous relief packages.

"As states reopen, we cannot imperil our economic recovery efforts by slashing state programs that pay our teachers, firefighters, health care and frontline workers," the governors said.

There have been mixed signals from Washington about whether state and local governments should expect any funding in the next COVID-19 relief package.

House Democrats approved a bill in May that included $500 billion for state and local governments. But it didn't receive a vote in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is introducing a proposal that reportedly includes no new money for state and local governments.

Bellone thinks it would be unconscionable for the federal government to not provide aid to local municipalities.

"This is the worst possible time for county governments to be considering things like massive layoffs or significant new tax burdens at a time when small businesses and our local communities and families are struggling," he said. "This is not the time for that to happen. Federal disaster assistance is critical."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.