NY county leaders warn of massive cuts, layoffs if feds don't deliver COVID-19 aid

As congressional leaders begin to negotiate another COVID-19 relief bill, county executives in New York hope that the latest round of aid will include funding for local governments.
A trio of leaders — Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus — held a conference call Thursday to urge Congress to provide assistance to local governments in the next relief package.
McMahon, who leads the largest county in central New York, said his county has a "$100 million problem," referring to its budget gap. There have already been cuts to early retirement incentives and various county positions, which erases about $50 million of the deficit. The county is already spending some of its reserves and may need to cut an additional $50 million if it doesn't receive federal aid.
Without federal assistance, McMahon warned that essential positions — including 911 dispatchers, health department workers, police officers and social service agency employees — may be slashed to make up the shortfall.
"We need help," he said. "It's a dereliction of duty if we don't get help in this next stimulus package."
There were discussions about direct COVID-19 aid for state and local governments before the passage of other relief bills. One coronavirus relief measure that received final approval in March included aid to local governments, but direct assistance was only available for counties with at least 500,000 people. While Suffolk exceeds that threshold, Onondaga and Orange counties do not.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly called on Congress to provide aid to state and local governments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is the chair of the National Governors Association, to request $500 billion in state and local government assistance.
In their joint statement, Cuomo and Hogan explained that there has been "no unrestricted federal support" in the four previous relief packages.
"As states reopen, we cannot imperil our economic recovery efforts by slashing state programs that pay our teachers, firefighters, health care and frontline workers," the governors said.
There have been mixed signals from Washington about whether state and local governments should expect any funding in the next COVID-19 relief package.
House Democrats approved a bill in May that included $500 billion for state and local governments. But it didn't receive a vote in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is introducing a proposal that reportedly includes no new money for state and local governments.
Bellone thinks it would be unconscionable for the federal government to not provide aid to local municipalities.
"This is the worst possible time for county governments to be considering things like massive layoffs or significant new tax burdens at a time when small businesses and our local communities and families are struggling," he said. "This is not the time for that to happen. Federal disaster assistance is critical."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.