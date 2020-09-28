NY COVID-19 clusters contribute to higher infection rate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York will deploy rapid testing devices to parts of the state where several COVID-19 clusters have been identified.

The statewide infection rate was 1.5% on Sunday, a noticeable increase after New York has mostly been at or below 1% for more than a month. There were 834 new positive cases out 52,936 test results reported.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 37% of the positive cases live in 20 zip codes that account for 6% of the state's population and another 27% of new cases live in 10 zip codes where 3% of the state's population resides.

The rapid testing machines will be deployed to these areas, which includes Brooklyn, parts of the Hudson Valley and Southern Tier.

"The point of the tests is just this," Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters. "It is being able to pinpoint and identify the clusters to find where the cases are coming from."

The state's other COVID-19 statistics show that there could be a resurgence of the virus. There were a little over 400 hospitalizations in early September. On Sunday, there were 543 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the patients who are hospitalized, there are 135 in intensive care units and 57 intubations.