NY COVID-19 contact tracing plan takes shape with Bloomberg at the helm

"That way the work we do here in New York can help fight the virus globally," he said.

The tracing investigations could help regions across the state from having to shut down again once they reopen. While some regions will remain closed due to a high number of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, others with low infection rates could reopen as early as May 15. That includes central New York, which has the second-lowest infection rate in the state, according to recent antibody testing.

Cuomo outlined a 12-point plan earlier this week that will guide the regional reopenings. Contact tracing is part of that strategy.

"The problem is it's not rocket science to do it on an individual basis," Cuomo said. "The problem is the scale that we have to do this at."

In other news:

• Total COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. The number of hospitalizations is down to 11,598, a 561-patient drop from Wednesday. There were 1,232 discharges over a 24-hour period. So far, 49,405 people have been discharged from New York hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

The number of patients in intensive care units and the number of intubations also decreased.