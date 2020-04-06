NY COVID-19 curve flattening? New hospitalizations drop again

There is an encouraging trend emerging as new data suggests the coronavirus pandemic may be slowing in New York.
New hospitalizations declined for the third day in a row. After reaching a high of 1,427 hospitalizations on April 2, there were 358 people new patients admitted to New York hospitals on Sunday.
The state also reported a drop in the number of intensive care unit admissions — 128, down from 395 on Friday — and daily intubations decreased by 58%, from 316 to 132, over the weekend.
The number of patients discharged declined Sunday, from 1,709 to 1,179, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes that's due to the recent drop in hospitalizations.
"These are all good signs and would suggest a possible flattening of the curve," Cuomo said at his daily briefing Monday.
The curve refers to the number of confirmed cases of the virus compared to the length of the outbreak. Extending the cases over a period of time instead of having a massive peak helps ease the burden on hospitals.
New York City-area hospitals are already strained due to the pandemic. While there have been cases reported in every New York county, a vast majority of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are in the downstate region.
Statewide, there are 16,387 people in the hospital and 4,504 patients in intensive care units. The death toll rose to 4,758 by midday Monday.
If the trend continues, the state could fall short of its high and moderate projections. One estimate suggested that the state would need 110,000 hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients. Another projected the state would need 55,000 hospital beds.
The current number of hospitalizations is well below that mark and it's possible that the state is "potentially at the apex or beginning at the apex at this moment," said Dr. Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College and one of Cuomo's advisers during the pandemic.
At the current rate, the cases won't peak in New York. Instead, there will be a plateau where the number of hospitalizations levels off for an extended period.
"If we are plateauing, it's because social distancing is working," Cuomo said. "So we have to make sure social distancing actually continues."
Cuomo doesn't want New Yorkers to get overconfident and rush to resume their pre-pandemic lives. He highlighted what happened in Asian countries, including South Korea, when there was a large dip in COVID-19 cases. As people returned to work and social activities, the number of cases spiked again. He wants to prevent that from happening in New York.
The maximum fine for violating the state's social distancing rules will be doubled from $500 to $1,000, Cuomo announced Monday. He's also encouraging local governments to aggressively enforce the guidelines.
The New York on PAUSE measures, which Cuomo implemented in March, will continue through April. Non-essential businesses and public schools will be closed until April 29.
"I know that's a negative for many, many reasons," he said. "I know what it does to the economy. But as I said from day one, I'm not going to choose between public health and economic activity."
In other news:
• Cuomo provided an update on the state's efforts to increase hospital capacity and help relieve the strain on New York City-area medical facilities.
A temporary 2,500-bed hospital at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan will be staffed by military personnel. Cuomo said a majority of the military service members will arrive Tuesday.
"That Javits Center will be a major relief valve," Cuomo said.
Cuomo also plans to speak with President Donald Trump about his request to use the USNS Comfort for COVID-19 patients. The initial plan for the Comfort, a Navy hospital ship, was to treat non-coronavirus patients. But with a sharp decline in the number of patients seeking treatment for other conditions or injuries, Cuomo hopes that the Comfort can be used for COVID-19 patients in need of care.
