NY COVID-19 curve flattening? New hospitalizations drop again

If the trend continues, the state could fall short of its high and moderate projections. One estimate suggested that the state would need 110,000 hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients. Another projected the state would need 55,000 hospital beds.

The current number of hospitalizations is well below that mark and it's possible that the state is "potentially at the apex or beginning at the apex at this moment," said Dr. Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College and one of Cuomo's advisers during the pandemic.

At the current rate, the cases won't peak in New York. Instead, there will be a plateau where the number of hospitalizations levels off for an extended period.

"If we are plateauing, it's because social distancing is working," Cuomo said. "So we have to make sure social distancing actually continues."

Cuomo doesn't want New Yorkers to get overconfident and rush to resume their pre-pandemic lives. He highlighted what happened in Asian countries, including South Korea, when there was a large dip in COVID-19 cases. As people returned to work and social activities, the number of cases spiked again. He wants to prevent that from happening in New York.