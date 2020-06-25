NY COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in three months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two months ago, New York had nearly 19,000 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The pandemic was ravaging the state and hospitals were at or near capacity.

On Thursday, the state celebrated the latest data. For the first time in three months, total COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 1,000.

There are 996 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 75 since Tuesday. The last time New York had less than 1,000 hospitalizations was March 18.

When the pandemic peaked in New York, total hospitalizations were as high as 18,825. The worst single-day death toll was 799.

The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to decline in late April and early May. By mid-May, the state allowed five regions to begin a phased reopening process. Those regions — central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier — will enter the fourth phase on Friday.