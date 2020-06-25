NY COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in three months

Two months ago, New York had nearly 19,000 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The pandemic was ravaging the state and hospitals were at or near capacity.
On Thursday, the state celebrated the latest data. For the first time in three months, total COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 1,000.
There are 996 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 75 since Tuesday. The last time New York had less than 1,000 hospitalizations was March 18.
When the pandemic peaked in New York, total hospitalizations were as high as 18,825. The worst single-day death toll was 799.
The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to decline in late April and early May. By mid-May, the state allowed five regions to begin a phased reopening process. Those regions — central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier — will enter the fourth phase on Friday.
"After three months of New Yorkers working hard, doing the right thing and taking this seriously, the state has its lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since this started," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. "Facts are facts, even in this crazy political environment, and what we're saying in New York is we did the right thing. New Yorkers have been locked up and closed their businesses. We have the virus under control finally. We had to flatten the curve. We don't want to go back."
Even as businesses are reopening and larger gatherings are permitted, New York is encouraging residents to follow health guidelines, including maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask when in congested public areas.
Cuomo's office also released more COVID-19 data on Thursday. There were 68 new patients admitted by hospitals on Wednesday, down 29 since Tuesday. The number of patients in intensive care units decreased from 290 to 270, with 167 of those patients being intubated.
Hospital discharges topped 70,000 — now 70,010 — after 110 patients were released Wednesday. The death toll is at 24,800 after 17 more people died of COVID-19.
There were 67,642 COVID-19 tests conducted in New York and 749 new positive cases. So far, there have been 390,415 confirmed cases statewide.
