NY COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low, Cuomo cancels environmental bond act vote

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including the number of patients in intensive care units, continues to decline in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that there are 586 hospitalizations, the lowest total since March 17. The number of ICU patients is down to 142, which is the lowest number since March 16. There are 72 patients who are intubated, which is a new low since March 15.

"That is all great, great news," Cuomo said.

However, there were 13 deaths reported on Wednesday. And while the positivity rate was 1.06% out of 73,546 tests, there are 777 new positive cases in New York.

One area of concern for Cuomo and state health officials is the number of young people who have contracted the virus. He noted that there is a "phenomenon" of an increased infection rate among young people in their 20s and 30s.

The World Health Organization has warned about the increasing number of cases among young people and it's been observed in states across the U.S.