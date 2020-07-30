You are the owner of this article.
NY COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low, Cuomo cancels environmental bond act vote
NEW YORK STATE

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new low, Cuomo cancels environmental bond act vote

Virus Outbreak New York

A medic moves a gurney at Queens Hospital Center in the Jamaica neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York April 20.

 AP Photo, Mary Altaffer

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including the number of patients in intensive care units, continues to decline in New York. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that there are 586 hospitalizations, the lowest total since March 17. The number of ICU patients is down to 142, which is the lowest number since March 16. There are 72 patients who are intubated, which is a new low since March 15. 

"That is all great, great news," Cuomo said. 

However, there were 13 deaths reported on Wednesday. And while the positivity rate was 1.06% out of 73,546 tests, there are 777 new positive cases in New York. 

One area of concern for Cuomo and state health officials is the number of young people who have contracted the virus. He noted that there is a "phenomenon" of an increased infection rate among young people in their 20s and 30s. 

The World Health Organization has warned about the increasing number of cases among young people and it's been observed in states across the U.S. 

That's one reason for the state's increased enforcement to ensure that bars and restaurants are complying with COVID-19 guidelines. A task force featuring the New York State Police and State Liquor Authority has been conducting checks at establishments, mainly in downstate. There were 41 establishments cited for violations on Wednesday, including 20 in Manhattan. 

In other news

• Cuomo announced that $30 million will be available for counties to increase contact tracing investigations. A portion of the funding — $2 million — will be used to increase flu vaccines across the state ahead of the flu season. 

The governor wants to begin planning for the flu season now because performing COVID-19 and flu tests at the same time could affect the turnaround time and cause delays in getting results. 

"We want the counties to be ready, " he said. 

• Because of the state's fiscal situation, Cuomo said he's canceling a vote on a $3 billion environmental bond act. 

Environmental groups are disappointed with the decision, but Cuomo described the state's economic situation as "very murky." 

"I don't think it would be financially prudent to do it at this time," he said. 

The proposal would've appeared on the ballot this year. But Cuomo's decision means it won't appear on the ballot until 2021, at the earliest. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

