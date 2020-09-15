NY COVID-19 positivity rate up to 1%, ending 38-day streak

The total number of COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals rose to 481, up 17 since Sunday. There were 60 new patients admitted to hospitals on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units is at 144, up one since Sunday, and there are 60 patients who are intubated.

The state reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Cuomo also announced that six states and one commonwealth have been removed from New York's travel advisory requiring visitors to quarantine for 14 days. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, the Northern Mariana Islands and Ohio are no longer on the list. Puerto Rico, which has been on and off the list at various points, has been added again.

Visitors from states and territories on the travel advisory, or New Yorkers who visit those areas and return home, must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York. States and territories are added to the list if they have high COVID-19 infection rates.

"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long," Cuomo said. "Make no mistake: We must continue to be New York tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up."

