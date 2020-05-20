NY COVID-19 testing mandate could threaten financial viability of nursing homes

"I don't believe there is one single facility who can financially support this," she said.

The American Health Care Association estimates that it would cost New York $18.3 million to test every nursing home employee once. There are nearly 122,000 nursing home employees in the state.

The testing mandate was one response to the COVID-19 outbreak occurring in many nursing homes in New York. There have been at least 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes. There are over 2,000 more presumed deaths.

Cuomo has recently defended the testing requirement. He admitted that it's "onerous," but added that "we have to do everything we could do."

"Testing twice a week I know we can do — and I will help them get the test if they can't get them," he said.

In Cayuga County, there have been no COVID-19 cases reported in nursing homes. A majority of New York counties have at least one COVID-19 fatality in nursing homes. In neighboring Onondaga County, there are 38 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.