NY COVID-19 update: Antibody testing finds low infection rate in CNY

Antibody testing has identified more New Yorkers who were infected with the coronavirus, but a small percentage of those people are in the upstate region.
So far, 7,500 people have been tested to determine if they have antibodies that responded to COVID-19. Nearly 15% of that group tested positive for the antibodies, up one percentage point from the initial round of testing done last week.
A larger number of people have tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies are in downstate New York — 24.7% of those tested in New York City, 15.1% in Rockland and Westchester counties, 14.4% on Long Island and 3.2% in the rest of the state.
In upstate regions, the antibody test results vary. Western New York has the highest percentage (7.1%), while central New York has the second-lowest (1.3%). North Country's rate is the lowest, with 1.2% of people tested having the antibodies to fend off COVID-19.
The state began conducting antibody testing last week at grocery stores and other public locations. The purpose of the testing is to identify people who may have had the virus but either they weren't symptomatic or didn't seek medical attention for their illness.
For Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the early antibody test results statewide reinforce the need for different strategies to restart the economy. Many businesses in New York have been shut down since mid-March due to the pandemic.
Cuomo on Sunday outlined a plan to reopen in phases, with construction and manufacturing businesses the first to restart operations. He elaborated on Monday that businesses must take precautions to protect employees and customers before they reopen.
Businesses will be responsible for developing plans detailing how they can safely reopen and submitting them to the state.
The existing stay-at-home order and non-essential business closures are in place until May 15. Cuomo said he will extend them "in many parts of the state," while other regions reopen.
"But you have to be smart about it," he said. "We all have to be smart about it. As we said there is no light switch where you flip a switch and everybody goes back to doing what they are doing. We have to take these circumstances into consideration. We have to learn the lessons, we have to move forward and we have to be smart because if you are not smart, you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was."
A priority for regions that will reopen is the creation of a "control room." Cuomo wants regions to monitor certain metrics, including hospitalization rates, antibody testing, diagnostic testing and the infection rate.
He is also asking the regions to examine their health care capacity — how many hospital beds are available and what will be needed to address a possible surge in COVID-19 cases when the next flu season begins — and whether there's a tracing system in place to identify and isolate new COVID-19 cases.
The reopening will be coordinated using the state's regional economic development council structure. For central New York, that means Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties will work together to develop a reopening plan. The leaders from those counties are already discussing a strategy for restarting the regional economy.
"Everybody in that region has to have the same policy when it comes to schools, when it comes to transportation, when it comes to testing, when it comes to tracing and that region's plan has to fit in our overall multi-state plan," said Cuomo, who was referring to the coalition of Northeast states that are working together to reboot the economy.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
