NY COVID-19 update: Antibody testing finds low infection rate in CNY

Cuomo on Sunday outlined a plan to reopen in phases, with construction and manufacturing businesses the first to restart operations. He elaborated on Monday that businesses must take precautions to protect employees and customers before they reopen.

Businesses will be responsible for developing plans detailing how they can safely reopen and submitting them to the state.

The existing stay-at-home order and non-essential business closures are in place until May 15. Cuomo said he will extend them "in many parts of the state," while other regions reopen.

"But you have to be smart about it," he said. "We all have to be smart about it. As we said there is no light switch where you flip a switch and everybody goes back to doing what they are doing. We have to take these circumstances into consideration. We have to learn the lessons, we have to move forward and we have to be smart because if you are not smart, you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was."

A priority for regions that will reopen is the creation of a "control room." Cuomo wants regions to monitor certain metrics, including hospitalization rates, antibody testing, diagnostic testing and the infection rate.