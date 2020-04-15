NY COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations down again, Cuomo outlines large-scale testing plan

While that's a notable achievement, Cuomo acknowledged that it's a small percentage of the 19 million people in New York.

The state will coordinate testing, Cuomo explained, but he's urging the federal government to partner with New York to expand testing. There are 228 labs in New York and some manufacturers. However, to produce the number of tests needed will require large amounts of equipment and supplies.

Plus, with other states in need of more tests the governor wants to avoid what happened with ventilators. The federal and state governments competed against each other to purchase ventilators and other medical supplies.

"It is very hard to bring this to scale quickly and we need the federal government to be a part of this," Cuomo said.

The reopening plan includes a call for the federal government to provide much-needed funding to the states. Cuomo joined Hogan, who is president of the National Governors Association, in sending a letter requesting $500 billion for the states in the next coronavirus stimulus bill.