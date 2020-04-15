NY COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations down again, Cuomo outlines large-scale testing plan

Total coronavirus hospitalizations decreased again in New York as Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailed his plan to conduct large-scale testing statewide — a key component to a plan to fully reopen the economy.
The number of hospitalizations dropped to 18,335, down from 18,697 on Tuesday. It's the second consecutive day total hospitalizations declined, although there were 2,253 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in a 24-hour span.
There are other encouraging signs that New York is through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day average of the net change in hospitalizations is down. Intensive care unit admissions decreased and there was a negative net change in intubations.
Despite the progress, there are still high numbers of deaths in the state. Cuomo reported another 752 deaths since Tuesday.
"It's still a serious public health issue," Cuomo said.
With President Donald Trump and other governors eager to reopen their economies, Cuomo shared his vision for a "phased reopening" of businesses across the state. While there are several businesses open due to their essential designation, others have been closed since late March. Even for the essential businesses, there have been limits on how they could operate.
As scientists continue to develop a vaccine, which wouldn't be available for at least another year to 18 months, Cuomo highlighted the need for large-scale testing. New York has tested more than 526,000 people for the coronavirus. That's more than California, Florida and Michigan combined.
While that's a notable achievement, Cuomo acknowledged that it's a small percentage of the 19 million people in New York.
The state will coordinate testing, Cuomo explained, but he's urging the federal government to partner with New York to expand testing. There are 228 labs in New York and some manufacturers. However, to produce the number of tests needed will require large amounts of equipment and supplies.
Plus, with other states in need of more tests the governor wants to avoid what happened with ventilators. The federal and state governments competed against each other to purchase ventilators and other medical supplies.
"It is very hard to bring this to scale quickly and we need the federal government to be a part of this," Cuomo said.
The reopening plan includes a call for the federal government to provide much-needed funding to the states. Cuomo joined Hogan, who is president of the National Governors Association, in sending a letter requesting $500 billion for the states in the next coronavirus stimulus bill.
Cuomo also wants clarity from the federal government on its role in the reopening of the economy. Trump said Tuesday that he is "authorizing" the states to develop their own reopening plans. Cuomo is asking for more information about what's expected of the states as they begin to reopen after shutting down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In other news:
• Cuomo said New York will provide 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 to Maryland as those states deal with an increased number of COVID-19 cases.
"New Yorkers are generous and they are grateful and gracious," Cuomo said. "And when you need help, we will be there for you."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.