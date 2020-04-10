NY COVID-19 update: ICU admissions dip, Cuomo eyes more tests to 'restart' economy

Before New York reopens for business, Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks the state needs to expand its coronavirus testing capacity.
Cuomo has made similar comments before, but at Friday's briefing he detailed a plan to increase the availability of tests — and it involves the federal government.
To boost testing in New York and nationwide, Cuomo believes President Donald Trump should use the Defense Production Act to order the mass production of rapid tests. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a test that can get results within 15 minutes.
At the state level, New York's Wadsworth Center — state Department of Health's laboratory — developed an antibody test that can determine if someone had COVID-19. The department can do 300 antibody tests daily and should be up to 2,000 within two weeks, according to Cuomo. But in a state with over 19 million people, more tests are needed.
Cuomo has sought the help of private-sector companies to make more tests, but it won't be enough to manufacture the capacity required to test all New Yorkers.
"We need an unprecedented mobilization where the government can produce these tests in the millions," he said.
New York is testing more per capita than the United States and any other country. So far, 417,885 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19. But that's only 2% of the state's population.
With the Defense Production Act, Trump could order companies to produce tests. He has used the law to mandate that some companies manufacture ventilators.
Cuomo announced that New York formed a testing coalition with Connecticut and New Jersey. The three states want to partner with the federal government to expand testing.
"Let's get the testing up to scale quickly so we can start to build that bridge to reopening the economy," Cuomo said.
'Cautiously optimistic' about data
This has been a week of mostly positive trends in New York's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospitalization rates remained low and there was a decrease in intensive care unit admissions for the first time since the state started collecting COVID-19 data. There were slightly more intubations on Thursday, but it's still low compared to how many there were last week.
By region, 64% of hospitalizations are in New York City and 22% are on Long Island. Rockland and Westchester counties account for 8% of hospitalizations. Six percent of the hospitalizations are in upstate New York.
"Overall, New York is flattening the curve," said Cuomo, who earlier described his view as "cautiously optimistic" about the data.
While the hospitalization rates drop, the number of deaths remains high. Another 777 people died Thursday. New York's coronavirus death toll is now 7,844.
In other news:
• Airbnb is donating $2 million to provide hotel rooms at no cost to health care workers, Cuomo announced Friday.
The company is also partnering with 1199SEIU, a major union representing healthcare workers, to offer housing to the union's membership who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.
Hotels are providing 800 rooms to health care workers in the New York City area.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.