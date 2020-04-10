NY COVID-19 update: ICU admissions dip, Cuomo eyes more tests to 'restart' economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Before New York reopens for business, Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks the state needs to expand its coronavirus testing capacity.

Cuomo has made similar comments before, but at Friday's briefing he detailed a plan to increase the availability of tests — and it involves the federal government.

To boost testing in New York and nationwide, Cuomo believes President Donald Trump should use the Defense Production Act to order the mass production of rapid tests. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a test that can get results within 15 minutes.

At the state level, New York's Wadsworth Center — state Department of Health's laboratory — developed an antibody test that can determine if someone had COVID-19. The department can do 300 antibody tests daily and should be up to 2,000 within two weeks, according to Cuomo. But in a state with over 19 million people, more tests are needed.

Cuomo has sought the help of private-sector companies to make more tests, but it won't be enough to manufacture the capacity required to test all New Yorkers.

"We need an unprecedented mobilization where the government can produce these tests in the millions," he said.