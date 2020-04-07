NY COVID-19 update: Most deaths in one day, 3-day hospitalization rate down

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even as the hospitalization rate drops in New York, the coronavirus death toll continues to rise.

There were 731 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the outbreak. The statewide death toll is now 5,489, doubling the number of people killed in New York on 9/11.

"Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. "So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers and they are in our thoughts and prayers."

Cuomo described the number of deaths as a "lagging indicator" compared to the hospitalization rate. That's because some COVID-19 patients experiencing severe symptoms are hospitalized for an extended period and placed on a ventilator. The longer a patient is on a ventilator, he said, the less likely it is that they will recover.

There are some encouraging trends. While the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up on Monday, from 358 to 656, the three-day hospitalization rate is at its lowest point in more than two weeks. As of Monday, the three-day average was 529 hospitalizations.

Daily intensive care unit admissions and new intubations also dropped to two-week lows.