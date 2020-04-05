NY COVID-19 update: New hospitalizations down, discharges up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two new statistics could be glimmers of hope as New York copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of new hospitalizations dropped Saturday to below 1,000 for the first time in eight days. There were 574 new hospitalizations, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It's the lowest number of new hospitalizations in a day since March 20.

As new patients decline, the number of discharges is on the rise. There were 1,709 COVID-19 patients discharged on Saturday. It's the seventh consecutive day discharges increased in New York.

So far, 12,187 patients have been discharged after receiving treatment for the virus.

Cuomo cautioned that the data can't be analyzed on a day-to-day basis. To establish a pattern, he said a three- or four-day period is needed. But he added that there are projection models in which the apex — the peak of the outbreak — is more of a plateau.

"You could argue that you're seeing a slight plateauing in the data," Cuomo said.

While the new data could be a positive development, the pandemic is still taking a toll in New York.