NY COVID-19 vaccine lottery extended at select state sites

New York's "Vax and Scratch" lottery enters its second week as the state tries to boost its COVID-19 vaccination rate.

State residents age 18 and older who get vaccinated at a participating site will receive a free $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket. The top prize is $5 million, with lower cash prizes ranging from $20 to $50,000.

The value of the ticket is $20.

Vax and Scratch will be offered at 10 sites this week, most of which are new to the program. The participating locations include the mass vaccination clinic at the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County. The other sites are the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, Crossgates Mall in Albany, Javits Center in Manhattan, Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center, Plattsburgh International Airport, Rockland Community College Fieldhouse, Binghamton University, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester County Center.

The state sites, which offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines, are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are permitted or you can schedule an appointment at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was "significant interest" in Vax and Scratch last week.