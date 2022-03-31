NY Democratic congressman to Hochul: Reject plan to lower farmworker OT threshold

A Democratic congressman is speaking out against a wage board's plan to lower the overtime threshold for New York farmworkers.

In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado relayed his opposition to the wage board's recommendation, which calls for lowering the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours over an eight-year period.

Delgado, who represents the 19th district, said the plan "is not mindful of the dynamics of farming."

"Agriculture already faces a growing labor crisis, and lowering the farmworker overtime threshold to 40 hours puts farm operations in New York state at serious risk," he continued. "Many farmers and producers have expressed concerns that the resulting increase in costs will put them out of business."

The letter refers to a study conducted by Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences that found two-thirds of dairy farms would either move out of state, close or shift to a different form of farming.

A separate report released by Farm Credit East found farms, especially smaller operations, would have a reduction in earnings if labor costs increase.

Many farms have criticized the wage board's recommendation. The three-member wage board was part of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act that was signed in 2019. That law granted farmworkers many labor rights already given to employees in other industries.

The law established a 60-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers, but tasked the wage board with determining whether it should be lower or remain the same.

The wage board — the members were New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and former Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie — held public hearings and gathered feedback, with most witnesses testifying against lowering the overtime threshold.

Hughes and McDuffie favored lowering the threshold, while Fisher voted against it.

Delgado raised another concern mentioned by some farmers — that a 40-hour overtime standard would put New York's farms at an economic disadvantage. Since neighboring states don't have the same threshold, he said workers could go to farms in those states.

"New York farms represent over $37 billion in economic impact, and employ over 55,000 employees," Delgado said. "These farms have faced a difficult farm economy in recent years, and severe market disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lowering the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours adds another hardship for our farmers, and may cause many to close their doors."

There is no timetable for a decision on lowering the overtime threshold. After the wage board's recommendation, it is now up to state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. She could accept the recommendation or reject it.

If Reardon adopts the plan, the phased-in process would not begin until January 2024. Between that date and January 2032, the overtime threshold would be lowered by four hours every two years.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.