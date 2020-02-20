NY distributing 270,000 reusable bags, educating residents about plastic bag ban

More than 270,000 reusable bags will be distributed as part of a statewide outreach campaign to educate New Yorkers about the upcoming plastic bag ban.
The prohibition takes effect on March 1. The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently finalized regulations for the plastic bag ban. The major target of the law is carryout plastic bags at grocery stores.
Some plastic bags, including bags used to hold newspapers or produce, are exempt from the ban.
The BYOBagNY campaign launched by the state Department of Environmental Conservation will include radio and TV advertisements, social media posts, ads on Google and events at food banks, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Low- and moderate-income residents will be prioritized when the state is distributing reusable bags.
New Yorkers use 23 billion plastic bags every year, according to an estimate provided by Cuomo's office. The bags are used for an average of 12 minutes. A vast majority of plastic bags — 85% — wind up in landfills, recycling machines, streets or waterways.
"Twelve million barrels of oil are used to make the plastic bags we use every year and by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight in the ocean than fish," Cuomo said. "We took bold action to protect our environment and ban these environmental blights and with this campaign we're going to make sure New Yorkers are ready and have all the facts."
Some stores eliminated plastic bags ahead of the ban taking effect on March 1. Wegmans, a major supermarket chain with dozens of New York stores, removed plastic bags from its stores in late January.
Other stores in Cayuga County have already eliminated plastic bags to prepare for the ban.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to conduct outreach with interest groups, such as the Food Industry Alliance and New York State Association of Counties, to educate New Yorkers about the bag ban. Other agencies will be involved in the distribution of reusable bags.
"DEC is proud to be at the forefront of these efforts and will continue to work to develop solutions to combat climate change and protect the environment and we continue to encourage New Yorkers to BYOBagNY and bring their own reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
While plastic bags will be banned, paper bags will be offered at some stores. The law allows cities and counties to charge a 5-cent fee for paper bags. Sixty percent of the fees collected would go to the state. Local governments would get 40% of the paper bag fees.
Many municipalities won't charge paper bag fees, but some stores will. Wegmans is charging a 5-cent fee for paper bags. The proceeds will be donated to local food banks.
