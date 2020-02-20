NY distributing 270,000 reusable bags, educating residents about plastic bag ban

More than 270,000 reusable bags will be distributed as part of a statewide outreach campaign to educate New Yorkers about the upcoming plastic bag ban.

The prohibition takes effect on March 1. The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently finalized regulations for the plastic bag ban. The major target of the law is carryout plastic bags at grocery stores.

Some plastic bags, including bags used to hold newspapers or produce, are exempt from the ban.

The BYOBagNY campaign launched by the state Department of Environmental Conservation will include radio and TV advertisements, social media posts, ads on Google and events at food banks, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Low- and moderate-income residents will be prioritized when the state is distributing reusable bags.

New Yorkers use 23 billion plastic bags every year, according to an estimate provided by Cuomo's office. The bags are used for an average of 12 minutes. A vast majority of plastic bags — 85% — wind up in landfills, recycling machines, streets or waterways.

