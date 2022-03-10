NY DMV unveils redesigned driver's licenses, ID cards

The state Department of Motor Vehicles has released new driver licenses and non-driver identification cards, the first redesign of the documents in nine years.

The redesigned driver licenses and ID cards have upgraded security features, according to the state DMV. The enhanced driver license and non-driver ID card has an embedded chip that is now exposed. Multiple laser imaging was used to engrave images that change when viewed at different angles.

Another change is that the individual's birth month and year is displayed when the card is held at different angle.

The DMV says the purpose of the security features is to verify the authenticity of the cards and to prevent counterfeiting and tampering.

Beginning Thursday, the newly designed driver licenses and ID cards will be issued to anyone who applies for a new license or ID and those who renew or replace existing documents.

"At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends," said state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder. "We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters."

The last time the DMV redesigned the documents was in 2013. With that release, the department rolled out polycarbonate cards with various security features to prevent identity theft and tampering.

