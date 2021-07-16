NY DOT launches public comment period, releases I-81 draft documents

When I-81 was built in the mid-20th century, it cut through a largely Black neighborhood, the 15th Ward, in Syracuse. Buttigieg said I-81 should be reimagined to "better meet Syracuse's needs and reconnect those communities."

Even though the community grid has been identified as the preferred alternative, there will be more debate about the future of I-81 as the public comment period progresses.

There has been a recent call from a small group of Syracuse and town of Salina leaders for federal and state officials to consider a "skyway" proposal that would allow high-speed traffic to continue through the city. But it's unlikely that will receive serious consideration. The state Department of Transportation has already dismissed the idea of a tunnel, which was suggested by some central New York leaders as a compromise between the community grid and rebuilding the viaduct.