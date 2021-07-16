NY DOT launches public comment period, releases I-81 draft documents

The state Department of Transportation marked a new milestone in the Interstate 81 project on Friday.
The agency released the draft design report and draft environmental impact statement, two critical documents that outline the alternatives for the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse. The state's preferred alternative is the community grid, a $1.9 billion project that would tear down the 1.4-mile elevated portion of the highway, redesignate Interstate 481 as I-81 and create a new business loop through the city. There would be many improvements to city streets, including Almond Street, which runs under the viaduct.
With the release of the documents, a new public comment period has commenced. It will run through Sept. 14. Comments may be submitted online or by emailing i81opportunities@dot.ny.gov. There is also a project hotline, 1-855-481-8255, that is accepting comments.
Comments can be mailed to Mark Frechette, P.E., Project Director, New York State Department of Transportation, Region 3, 333 E. Washington St., Syracuse, NY, 13202.
There will be four public hearings during the comment period. Two will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Speakers can register at dot.ny.gov/i81opportunities.
Two in-person meetings are also planned. Those hearings will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Oncenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse.
After the public comment period ends, federal and state transportation officials will finalize the environmental impact statement. The last step in the process is for the Federal Highway Administration to issue a record of decision that will outline the direction of the project. This is when the alternative, likely the community grid, will be selected.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
"The Interstate 81 viaduct project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to not only restore our aging infrastructure but build it back better; and, in the process, reconnect long-divided neighborhoods, restore vitality, and create equity and opportunity," state Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.
The release of the draft documents comes two weeks after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Syracuse. He highlighted I-81 as more than just an infrastructure project and said other issues, such as jobs, racial injustice and safety, shouldn't be separated from transportation.
When I-81 was built in the mid-20th century, it cut through a largely Black neighborhood, the 15th Ward, in Syracuse. Buttigieg said I-81 should be reimagined to "better meet Syracuse's needs and reconnect those communities."
Even though the community grid has been identified as the preferred alternative, there will be more debate about the future of I-81 as the public comment period progresses.
There has been a recent call from a small group of Syracuse and town of Salina leaders for federal and state officials to consider a "skyway" proposal that would allow high-speed traffic to continue through the city. But it's unlikely that will receive serious consideration. The state Department of Transportation has already dismissed the idea of a tunnel, which was suggested by some central New York leaders as a compromise between the community grid and rebuilding the viaduct.
