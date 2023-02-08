The $2.25 billion Interstate 81 project in central New York is under new leadership.

Mark Frechette, a longtime state Department of Transportation employee who served as I-81 project director for the last 10 years, has retired. His successor is Betsy Parmley, who has been on the DOT's I-81 team as a project manager since 2021.

When the state began to pursue plans for replacing the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse, Frechette was the project director. He held that position when his department endorsed the community grid alternative over rebuilding the viaduct or constructing a tunnel to maintain high-speed traffic through the city. He also led the project through the federal and state approval processes. In January, the state awarded the first construction contract for work to transform Interstate 481 into the new I-81.

While plans for the I-81 project have progressed, Frechette often had to deal with outside factors, such as delays so other alternatives, namely a tunnel, could be studied. As he departs, the state cannot move forward with construction because of a lawsuit brought by a Syracuse-area group that opposes the community grid.

State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez praised Frechette's "commitment to public service" in a statement Wednesday. She noted that he had been eligible to retire but remained with the agency to oversee the approval of the I-81 project and the first contract.

"Regardless of the challenges put in front of him on this — the largest project in DOT history — Mark was unflappable, always cheerful, positive and believing with all his heart that we would work with the community to develop the best possible transportation solution for the city of Syracuse and central New York," Dominguez said.

With Parmley, state DOT has an experienced engineer taking over as project director. She has worked for the department since 2005. Before joining the I-81 project team, she led the DOT's Central New York Traffic Safety and Mobility Group.

Parmley is the first woman to serve as resident engineer in the department's central New York region. She has overseen several major projects, including the state fair's Orange Lot upgrades and road improvements near del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County.

"I feel very fortunate to have worked alongside Mark and the I-81 team for the past two years," Parmley said. "I look forward to taking this project into the final design and construction phases and continuing to build on the accomplishments Mark and the team have led."

Frechette lauded Parmley — "I know I am leaving it in good hands," he said — and Dominguez echoed those comments.

"As Mark's protege on the I-81 viaduct project, Betsy has proven to be a dynamic leader who understands the enormous complexities of this project," Dominguez said. "I have every confidence that she is fully capable of successfully seeing it through from the first shovel in the ground to completion."

The I-81 project is comprised of several parts. The existing viaduct in Syracuse will be demolished and replaced with a business loop along Almond Street and a street-level grid. The state will also make upgrades to I-481, which will be redesignated as I-81.