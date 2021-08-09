NY DOT plans I-81 neighborhood meetings, launches virtual outreach center

The meetings will start at 6 p.m.

"The Interstate 81 viaduct project will transform the city of Syracuse and its surrounding communities in ways both big and small, for many years t come and as we advance the project, we continue to communicate listen to and learn from the community," said Marie Therese Dominguez, the state transportation commissioner.

"The virtual public outreach center will allow people to learn about the project from the comfort of their own homes and the additional community meetings will give area residents ample opportunity to see and learn what is being planned, and engage directly with DOT experts who will help answer their questions. We have said from the beginning that we will engage the community and we are keeping that promise."

The I-81 project will cost at least $2 billion and takes years to complete, regardless of which option is selected. While the DOT's alternative is the community grid, rebuilding the viaduct is also under consideration.

Working with the Federal Highway Administration, the state Department of Transportation will address the feedback it receives in the final design report and environmental impact statement. A record of decision will be issued for the project by early 2022.

