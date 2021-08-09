NY DOT plans I-81 neighborhood meetings, launches virtual outreach center

To collect feedback for the Interstate 81 project, the state Department of Transportation will hold additional meetings and has established a virtual outreach center for the public.
The virtual outreach hub can be found at webapps.dot.ny.gov/i-81-viaduct-project. The website has a digital copy of the draft environmental impact statement and the draft design report.
The state Department of Transportation launched a public comment period in July after the release of the documents. While there are a few steps remaining in the process, the department has identified the community grid proposal as its "preferred alternative" to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse.
In addition to the public comment period, which runs through Sept. 14, there will be two virtual public hearings at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, and two in-person hearings at 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The in-person hearings will be held at the OnCenter, 800 S. State St., Syracuse.
A week after the series of hearings, the state Department of Transportation will hold eight neighborhood meetings in Syracuse and the suburbs: Aug. 24 at Lincoln Middle School in Syracuse; Aug. 25 at Fowler High School in Syracuse; Aug. 26 at H.W. Smith School in Syracuse; Aug. 31 at Grimshaw Elementary School in LaFayette; Sept. 1 at Chestnut Hill Middle School in Liverpool; Sept. 8 at Mott Road Elementary School in Fayetteville; Sept. 9 at Dr. King Elementary School in Syracuse; and Sept. 13 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in Cicero.
The meetings will start at 6 p.m.
"The Interstate 81 viaduct project will transform the city of Syracuse and its surrounding communities in ways both big and small, for many years t come and as we advance the project, we continue to communicate listen to and learn from the community," said Marie Therese Dominguez, the state transportation commissioner.
"The virtual public outreach center will allow people to learn about the project from the comfort of their own homes and the additional community meetings will give area residents ample opportunity to see and learn what is being planned, and engage directly with DOT experts who will help answer their questions. We have said from the beginning that we will engage the community and we are keeping that promise."
The I-81 project will cost at least $2 billion and takes years to complete, regardless of which option is selected. While the DOT's alternative is the community grid, rebuilding the viaduct is also under consideration.
Working with the Federal Highway Administration, the state Department of Transportation will address the feedback it receives in the final design report and environmental impact statement. A record of decision will be issued for the project by early 2022.
