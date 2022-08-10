NY dumped 'inmate' from state law... in 2021

One Google search would make you believe that Gov. Kathy Hochul just signed legislation that eliminates the use of the word "inmate" in New York state law.

That's the not case.

In 2021, the state Legislature considered a bill that would replace "inmate" with "incarcerated individual" in state law. Criminal justice reform advocates argued that the word "inmate" and similar terms are harmful to the incarcerated population.

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera and Assemblyman Jeff Aubry took up their cause and introduced legislation to make the change. The bill received bipartisan support in both houses. The state Assembly passed the bill by a 143-6 vote, while the Senate approved it by a 51-12 vote.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation one year ago, in August 2021.

Now, there are news stories claiming that Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that ends the use of "inmate" in state law. But that's not an accurate description of this new action.

Aubry, a Queens Democrat, and Rivera, D-Bronx, sponsored legislation to ensure that the elimination of "inmate" from state laws applied to active bills in 2021 that contained the word and were later signed into law.

The measure, like last year's bill, received bipartisan support. It cleared the Assembly by a 132-15 margin, while the Senate passed it by a 48-15 vote. There were some Republican lawmakers who voted for the 2021 bill, but voted against this recent legislation.

"Language matters," Rivera said in a statement. "I am proud that my bill to replace all references of the word inmate with incarcerated individual in New York state law has been signed today by Governor Hochul. For too long we as a society have thought of incarcerated individuals as less than people. The use of the word 'inmate' further dehumanizes and demoralizes them."

The law signed by Hochul takes effect immediately.