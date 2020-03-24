NY election commissioners: Postpone presidential primary due to coronavirus

There are also five special elections in New York scheduled for April 28. The races include the special election to fill the vacant 50th state Senate District seat. Portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties are in the district.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections endorsed the statewide group's recommendations and asked the state to either cancel the special election or move it to June 23. Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said she and Cherl Heary, the county's Republican election commissioner, support the recommendations.

For now, Cuomo hasn't addressed whether he thinks the presidential primary and special elections should be moved. Other state leaders have come out in support of moving the primary. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said Tuesday that the primary should be moved to June.

The state election commissioners' organization also asked Cuomo and legislative leaders to allow absentee voting when states of emergency are declared due to pandemics. And the group wants local election boards to have more flexibility to consolidate polling places and election districts.

"While we hope the COVID-19 crisis will be better by June, it is quite likely we will have limited numbers of polling places and inspectors even then," the association wrote. "We need this flexibility to adjust to circumstances on the ground in our jurisdictions that may be changing right up until the June 23 election."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.