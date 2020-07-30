NY elections board GOP co-chair won't attend meetings until Cuomo fills vacancy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peter Kosinski, the Republican co-chair of the state Board of Elections, said Thursday that he won't attend meetings until Gov. Andrew Cuomo appoints a second GOP commissioner.

The state Board of Elections was scheduled to meet Thursday. But hours before the meeting, Kosinski issued the statement publicly announcing his plans.

The meeting was canceled.

There has been a vacant seat since Gregory Peterson, who was one of the GOP election commissioners, resigned at the end of 2019. His resignation was announced at the board's meeting in February.

Since Peterson's departure, a replacement hasn't been appointed. Kosinski said that an unnamed nominee was presented to Cuomo in March.

"While I understand the focus was on the pandemic, he recently found time to appoint over 50 people to over a dozen positions, but he could not find time to make one appointment to our board which he has had since March," Kosinski said. "It is inexplicable, inexcusable and unacceptable."

Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo's senior adviser, said they are reviewing two nominations and "expect to make an appointment soon."